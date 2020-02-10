Winter Is Back in Big Bear

While fruit trees begin to flower below, powder is kapowing up at Big Bear Mountain Resort. For the flake-filled destination just received another wallop of weather, proving that spring hasn't quite arrived at the higher elevation. Here are some of the bundle-up snapshots just sent down the slopes on Feb. 10, 2020...
The chilly and wet storm that blew through the region on Feb. 9-10 left a lot of crunchy cold stuff on the ground at Big Bear Mountain Resort.
The schuss-fun destination received 7 inches of snow "and counting."
That means there are now 40 inches at the base area...
... and 48 inches at the peak.
Due to high winds set to whip through SoCal in the coming hours, the resort recommends checking with CalTrans regarding road conditions (always a wise plan).
"Let It Snow" indeed.
The total snowfall for the season? Break out the long rulers: It's 110 inches.
The forecast for the President's Day holiday weekend? "Sunny skies" are in the forecast, bluebirds.
Spring hasn't quite sprung yet, so find your way to this snowy wonderland of mitten-up merriment before wildflowers and warmer days arrive.