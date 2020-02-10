Winter Is Back in Big Bear

By Alysia Gray Painter

While fruit trees begin to flower below, powder is kapowing up at Big Bear Mountain Resort. For the flake-filled destination just received another wallop of weather, proving that spring hasn't quite arrived at the higher elevation. Here are some of the bundle-up snapshots just sent down the slopes on Feb. 10, 2020...

Spring hasn't quite sprung yet, so find your way to this snowy wonderland of mitten-up merriment before wildflowers and warmer days arrive.

