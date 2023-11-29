‘Winter Lights,' a holiday musical with an inner glow, returns to Discovery Cube OC

What to Know "Winter Lights: A Journey Home" at Discovery Cube OC

Dec. 15 through Jan. 7, 2024 (select dates)

$34 pre-sale (includes a winter festival)

Basking in the Northern Lights isn't something that Southern Californians regularly do unless they travel to those northerly locations associated with the ethereal sky spectacle.

But the Aurora Borealis, via a spunky made-for-families musical, will soon return to Discovery Cube OC, giving audience members a sense of the magic the Northern Lights so famously deliver, and a fanciful, heart-filled story, too.

The "Winter Lights Holiday Show & Festival" will shimmer at the Santa Ana science museum beginning on Dec. 15.

"Winter Lights — A Journey Home" is the spritely stage show, an adventure featuring a "tenacious young girl who wants to make the world a better place."

Serving as the sparkly setting for her tale? The Aurora Borealis, a hue-tastic wonder that brings brightness to sunless winter nights.

Friends will join here along the way — look for a "science fairy" and a "lovable robot crafted from a toaster" — with plenty of wintry whimsy upping the enchantment. Broadway actress Pamela Winslow Kashani is part of the production, helping to make it a moving musical that families will remember.

The enchantment continues off-stage at a Winter Festival, an event boasting all sorts of seasonal charms.

A light tunnel, a place to toss "snowballs," and an interactive Brite Lites will give youngsters and their parents a chance to engage in a host of activities inspired by a time of year that is cold (temperature-wise) and cool (as it inspires so much imaginative engagement).

A pre-sale is happening now, and good to know? Your ticket to the musical also gives you the uplifting opportunity to visit the festival, too.