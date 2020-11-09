Winter Takes a Fall Vacation in Big Bear

Before we even have the chance to finish off our Halloween candy, and before we start thinking about where we stowed the gravy boat from last Thanksgiving, winter arrived.

That was felt, frostily, all across Southern California over the first weekend of November 2020, but Big Bear Mountain Resort truly felt the bundle-up blast.

Check out fresh photos from the Nov. 7 snowstorm, which dropped 12 to 18 inches around the resort, as well as a couple of pictures of the snowmaking process on Nov. 9.

As for the resort's opening date? There isn't one quite yet, but an announcement is expected soon. Keep an eye on the Big Bear Mountain Resort site for more information and new safety guidelines, too.