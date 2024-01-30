Winter's flowery VIP, the colorful camellia, is capturing floral fancies at local gardens

What to Know Camellias are famous for blooming in January and February around Descanso Gardens in La Cañada Flintridge and The Huntington in San Marino

Visiting the camellias at both locations is included with admission; a Huntington reservation is also required on holidays and weekends

Special camellia-themed events at both gardens are also flowering; check the schedules for information

When we picture forests, the sorts of sylvan, shrubby, and ultra-woody fantasias from the books and films of our youth, we might picture tall trees, dense thickets, and a moody green light, the sort of light that filters through a canopy of leaves.

But there are a wide variety of forests in this world, and not every glade is gargantuan. Take the Camellia Forest at Descanso Gardens, a place that is synonymous with the plush-petal'd bloom.

It's a pretty promenade full of shrubs, the sorts of plants that are bursting with small-headed, powerfully pretty buds. You'll spy pinks, reds, whites, and stripes, and maybe a few flowers that look like the sunset or lemonade or some bewitching combination of the two.

And when January and February are in full flower at the La Cañada Flintridge landmark? So are the camellias, and all sorts of camellia-inspired events and activities, too.

There's an adorable opportunity for "Little Explorers" to fashion camellias out of tissue paper over the first weekend of February, while the august Camellia Society Show & Tour shall capture our flower-fancying attention the weekend after Valentine's Day.

"The joy of wandering through our camellia wonderland is truly special," shared Juliann Rooke, the CEO of Descanso Gardens. "It's a delightful journey that showcases the beauty of nature and the charm of these magical winter blooms."

Camellias are also wintertime royalty at The Huntington Library, Art Museum, and Botanical Gardens. The 50th Annual Camellia Show is happening over the first weekend of February, with experts on hand to give gardeners tips for growing the most glorious camellias.