Wintry fun will arrive ‘in a flurry' at this cool Costa Mesa festival

What to Know Winter Fest OC at the OC Fair and Event Center

Nov. 24 through Jan. 7, 2024; prices start at $34.99 adult (plus fee); other ticketing tiers are available

Snow tubing, holiday shows, ice skating, Polar Putt Putt, and themed treats

Ovens will soon be pre-heated and various dishes topped with miniature marshmallows and fried onions will be kept warm, too.

Thus, it is no real surprise that Southern California will be both sunnier and toastier as we head into Thanksgiving 2023, a holiday that can sometimes see temperatures in the low 80s if past years have been a meteorological guide.

But cooler days and nights will again prevail after the feasting holiday concludes, making it the perfect moment for Winter Fest OC to glide into the OC Fair and Event Center in Costa Mesa.

The large-scale event, a whimsical winter-tacular offering a host of snow-centered and snow-adjacent activities, will return for another season starting on Nov. 24.

And it is snow joke that some of the pursuits are of the flake-iest variety: Snow tubing is on the line-up, and ice skating, too, and a variety of shows and sights that draw inspiration from the icier side of life.

Polar Putt Putt puts a glittery spin on golfing, while Blizzard Bumpers offer some midway-style merriment.

After visiting with the festival's colorful characters, warm-natured figures dressed for the cold, and posing for photos near bright backgrounds, and snacking on the cozy confections, you may want to unwind at a Fireside Igloo.

Winter Fest OC will flurry-flurry on select nights from the day after Thanksgiving through Jan. 7, 2024. Sweet: There's a pre-season sale on now.