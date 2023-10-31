Witches, it's time to explore a Los Angeles trail that's festooned with fairytale homes

What to Know FORT Los Angeles, the architecture-focused organization, has compiled a number of trails themed to our city's famous "Witch Houses"

The fourth trail, "Towers and Turrets," is available now

These are private homes, so please view them from a respectful distance

Catching a glimpse of a dramatic turret in the distance sounds like the sort of moment a character might have in some ye olde tale, the kind with dragons and unicorns and knights.

But Southern Californians also experience this unexpected moment every now and then, though it isn't too surprising for those people who know we live in a city brimming with beautiful witch houses.

Or, rather, Witch Houses, a style that has become so well-known, and beloved, that it gets its own proper capitalization.

You may prefer the Storybook Style label, but architecture enthusiasts might quibble that Storybook and Witch are two entirely different matters when it comes to categorizing our region's colorful and quirky casas.

FORT Los Angeles, also known as Friends of Residential Treasures, has spent an impressive amount of time exploring our hills, valleys, and byways for the witchiest and most wonderful abodes around, all to create a few tantalizing trails.

Trails, by the by, that are all free and available on the organization's site.

The fourth one is out, and it is called "Towers and Turrets," which reveals some of the stunning sights you'll encounter. On the Halloween 2023 round-up? The famous and cinematic Hollywood High Tower and High Tower Court, as well as two amazingly named destinations: Castle Ivar and Wolf's Lair.

The Stimson House and Château Le Moine add further atmosphere and allure to the route.

Writer and actor Amber Benson adds to the poetic perambulation — the write-up for each home ups the whimsy factor — so you'll want to read all. And, of course, study up on how to be a respectful adventurer; "Don't bother the residents" is one important call to action, but there are others to ponder.

Eager to see the Witch Trails of the recent past, as well as other architectural outings? They're all listed on this get-to-know-and-love-our-city page, a gift from FORT LA.