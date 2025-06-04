Woof woof: ‘California Adopt-a-Pet Day' means waived fees at 150+ shelters

What to Know California Adopt-a-Pet Day

Saturday, June 7

150+ shelters and animal centers will participate, including Best Friends Animal Society of Los Angeles and Pasadena Humane

Adoption fees will be waived "thanks to ASPCA grants"

The first event was held in 2024; over 3,000 pets found their forever homes

The adventuresome outings of summertime are made merrier, cuddlier, kissier, and memory-making-er when a furry friend is at your side.

Stream Los Angeles News for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Of course, you could also lounge on the couch while enjoying a great video game or TV series as the weather warms up, and that is cool, too; a dog or cat would absolutely love to be near you for the next movie you watch, or even on your lap.

Let's be honest: The lap is preferred, which an informal poll of most dogs and cats would reveal.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning with NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Sharing summer sweetness with a shaggy pal makes the return of California Adopt-a-Pet Day perfectly timed: The statewide, super-big, let's-place-thousands-of-animals event will take place June 7.

The short story on this heartwarming happening?

Over 150 shelters and rescue groups across the Golden State will say "bye-bye" to adoption fees for the day, helping humans connect with a host of furry lovies in need of a loving home.

California Adopt-a-Pet was first held in 2024, and the successful promotion saw over 3,000 animals find homes. The goal in 2025 is to connect 5,000 pets with people seeking a snugglesome friend.

Several Southern California-based shelters, rescue groups, and animal centers will participate June 7, including Best Friends Animal Society of Los Angeles and Pasadena Humane.

"This event coincides with the onset of our busiest season," shared Pasadena Humane's Interim President & CEO, Chris Ramon.

"With so many animals in our care, there are a lot of great choices for families looking to adopt."

Hours will vary, of course, depending on the shelter you visit, and you'll want to inquire about vaccinations and other important topics. "Shelters routinely vaccinate, spay/neuter, and microchip animals before adoption," shares the California Adopt-a-Pet site.

For more information on this kind-of-heart, cuddly-of-purpose event, trot by this site ASAP. You can search for your closest shelter, too, and perhaps see some of the adorable animals on the ready-to-adopt roster.