Woofers were winners at the 2023 Haute Dog Howl'oween Parade

What to Know
- 2023 Haute Dog Howl'oween Parade
- The adorable event took place on Oct. 29 near Rosie's Dog Beach in Long Beach
- Hundreds of dogs sporting quirky costumes attend the annual event (alongside creatively attired humans)
Dogs, as any pooch person knows, can get almost any party started, even if the occasion in question is still a few days away.
Such is the canine-cute case in Long Beach each year at the Haute Dog Howl'oween Parade.
The pup-packed procession has strutted for several years now, giving people and their pets — dogs, lizards, and the occasional pig — the chance to show off some truly outlandish and imaginative costumes.
Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.
The red carpet was rolled out for the 2023 event on Sunday, Oct. 29 and, as always, the lavish looks charmed onlookers. And the money raised from the uplifting outing? It will fund give-back programs around the community, including regular beach clean-ups.
Admire some of the heart-tugging togs now and start dreaming up your dog's 2024 costume (it is never too early to plan when your pup is involved).