Woofers were winners at the 2023 Haute Dog Howl'oween Parade

What to Know 2023 Haute Dog Howl'oween Parade

The adorable event took place on Oct. 29 near Rosie's Dog Beach in Long Beach

Hundreds of dogs sporting quirky costumes attend the annual event (alongside creatively attired humans)

Dogs, as any pooch person knows, can get almost any party started, even if the occasion in question is still a few days away.

Such is the canine-cute case in Long Beach each year at the Haute Dog Howl'oween Parade.

The pup-packed procession has strutted for several years now, giving people and their pets — dogs, lizards, and the occasional pig — the chance to show off some truly outlandish and imaginative costumes.

The red carpet was rolled out for the 2023 event on Sunday, Oct. 29 and, as always, the lavish looks charmed onlookers. And the money raised from the uplifting outing? It will fund give-back programs around the community, including regular beach clean-ups.

Admire some of the heart-tugging togs now and start dreaming up your dog's 2024 costume (it is never too early to plan when your pup is involved).

Justin Rudd Hundreds of pups were inspired to "come on down" to the 2023 Haute Dog Howl'oween Parade.

Justin Rudd Attendees enjoyed a warm and bright afternoon.

Justin Rudd "Barbie"-inspired costumes added plenty of style to the Oct. 29 festival.

Justin Rudd Beautiful group costumes are always favorites with the crowd.

Justin Rudd The get-ups event went galactic at the 2023 affair.

The popular Long Beach party, which draws hundreds of spectators in addition to participants, turned 22 in 2023.

Justin Rudd The 2023 event trotted near the former Belmont Pool; the parade has visited a few different Long Beach locations over the years.

This scale-covered superstar drew adoring fans.