‘Wooftop' Cinema Trots Into El Segundo

Stepping outside your front door, with your favorite Fido at your side, can mean many things.

Perhaps you're headed to the dog park, or out on a walk, or by the neighborhood coffeehouse that gives away free puppucinos, the creamy kind that your pooch obsesses over, each afternoon.

But the two of you going to the movies during a big afternoon out? That generally isn't where you're headed with your around-town hound.

A special screening is changing that up, however, on Saturday, May 14. The name of the movie? This one should be easy to remember for anyone who has ever connected with a canine: It's "Dog," a film starring Channing Tatum, and it will unspool at Rooftop Cinema Club in El Segundo.

Or make that "Wooftop" Cinema Club, since our sweet 'n furry pals can join us for the show.

There are a few things to go over before purchasing your ticket, like the requirement that your dog remains on a leash for the duration of your visit.

Eager to book a lounge chair? That's $19.50, but there are a few different ticketing options, including a lounge seat and popcorn (the price is $22.50).

Read more about the film, how to attend with your awesome animal, and more about Rooftop Cinema Club's El Segundo location, as well as the movies coming up on the spring-into-summer schedule.