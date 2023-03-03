What to Know Tickets go on sale Wednesday, March 8 at 12 p.m.

The World of Barbie opens at Santa Monica Place on April 14

World of Barbie is an experience for all ages

After welcoming more than 100,000 guests at its Toronto location, World of Barbie will make its U.S. debut this spring.

The 20,000 square-foot attraction allows fans to step inside Barbie's life-sized Dreamhouse, try on one of Barbie's careers for size and even get in the driver's seat of a Barbie Camper Van designed by West Coast Customs.

The immersive activation — which opens at Santa Monica Place on April 14 — was imagined by live entertainment company Kilburn Live, Mattel, Inc. and global sports, fashion and events giant IMG.

“From day one this was much more than your typical experience," Mark Manuel, CEO of Kilburn Live, said in a news release. "This is a world, a world built specifically for Barbie fans so they can experience what it is like to walk into a life-sized Barbie playset.”

Interactive installations will span from visiting Barbie's Dreamhouse and checking out her iconic outfits in her walk-in closet to boarding a Barbie space shuttle where you can interact with mission control and "travel" to several interstellar destinations.

The production will also feature a museum exhibit where guests can see how Barbie, her Dreamhouse and her various vehicles have evolved over the years.

A series of after-hours and special events will also roll out at the SoCal location:

Pink Carpet Night - Get dolled up in your best "Barbiecore" outfit, walk past the pink carpet and take part in various Barbie photo ops. Once inside World of Barbie, you can expect live music, a snack bar and more.

- Get dolled up in your best "Barbiecore" outfit, walk past the pink carpet and take part in various Barbie photo ops. Once inside World of Barbie, you can expect live music, a snack bar and more. Movie Days - The Barbie movie theater will feature animated Barbie movies every Sunday (popcorn available).

- The Barbie movie theater will feature animated Barbie movies every Sunday (popcorn available). Sips After Sunset - Guests 21+ can enjoy World of Barbie with DJ-driven music and cocktails. This will be a recurring event hosted by special guest influencers.

Tickets go on sale Wednesday, March 8 at 12 p.m., but advanced ticket registration is now open. Tickets for adults start at $34 and $26 for children.