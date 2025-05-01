Wow! Pow! ‘Free Comic Book Day' is all about cool finds at no cost

What to Know Free Comic Book Day

The pop culture-inspired occasion is the first Saturday in May

May 3 is the 2025 date

Signings, giveaways, special events, and more will festoon shops across Southern California and beyond

We can't leap from skyscraper to skyscraper, and spinning a silky web at will is a talent that continues to elude us.

Darn.

But we can fall, with happy ease, into incredible and inspirational worlds of fantasy, one thrilling and colorful panel at a time.

This is achieved, of course, by cracking open a hilarious comic book, layered graphic novel, or a hefty anthology of classic strips.

Comic books are, in fact, superpowers of the most satisfying and easily accessible variety. And knowing that there is a whole day that celebrates artists, writers, comic book shop staffs, and the dedicated fandom is as uplifting as seeing justice and joy prevail on a comic book's final page.

It's "Free Comic Book Day," an occasion that performs a flawless three-point landing on the first Saturday in May.

In 2025, that's May 3, and comic book shops across Southern California will celebrate with signings, special appearances, and, you bet, great giveaways.

As with past happenings, the free comic books distributed to fans are pre-selected, so check with staff to find out more about the giveaways.

Finding out what's afoot in 2025 is as easy as checking in with your local shop.

Golden Apple Comics on Melrose Avenue will brim and bustle with neato doings all day long — creators Goldie Chan and David Pepose will stop by — and a "Grab Bag Instant Winner Game," priced at $5, will shower visitors in comic-cool goodness.

It's an all-weekend-long kind of thing at The Comic Bug, which will revel in "Free Comic Book Day" delights in two locations: Manhattan Beach on May 3 and Culver City on May 4.

Check out all of the treats and good times coming to both spots.

Libraries, bookstores (that aren't solely focused on comics), museums, and galleries frequently participate in the "Free Comic Book Day" fun.

The ace/121 Gallery in Glendale is full of superhero magic as May 3 approaches thanks to the "DR. SMASH! and LADRONN KAPOW! Superheroes Unmasked" exhibit. Good to know? This is the final day to enjoy the show.

And a major multi-month exhibition devoted to the legendary Jack Kirby is opening at the Skirball Cultural Center.

Your best bet? Find out what your favorite shop, museum, or bookstore has brewing on the first Saturday of May, the freest, comic-book-iest holiday on the calendar.