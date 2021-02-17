Yes, Please: Slater's 50/50 Has a Pepperoni Pizza Burger

What to Know Three different pizza burgers are available at the Pasadena and Valencia locations through Feb. 28, 2021

All meal mash-ups, if the various components please your personal palate, are good, and anyone who'd question your quirkier tastes needs to appreciate that we all rock our own approach to the cuisine combos that we find appetizing.

But if you had to think of particular meals that seem that they'd instantly work well together, you could probably come up with at least a dozen without testing your thinker.

And pizza and burgers?

Oh goodness. This saucy-meets-savory duo would be high on many of our potential mash-up lists, thanks to their clear compatibility (both classic eats feature bread, spices, occasionally meat, and a host of creative toppings).

Slater's 50/50 recognizes this pairing's perfect mash-up potential so well that the locally based restaurant company has created three different pizza burgers, including, yes, one that features pepperoni.

There's also a Supreme Pizza Burger, with black olives, green pepper slices, pepperoni, and sautéed mushrooms, and a Hawaiian Burger, which boasts both Canadian bacon and grilled pineapple.

Tempted by one or all of these offerings? Don't dally: They're only available through Feb. 28 and only at the Pasadena and Valencia locations.

Again, we repeat, dear burger/pizza buffs, or pizza/burger people, if you prefer: You'll need to order from the Slater's 50/50 in Valencia or Pasadena to try these limited-time, February-only goodies.

And if you go to Valencia?

They've got something special to finish your hearty, holdable meal: A Red Velvet Milkshake, which includes several whimsical touches.

The red velvet yumness starts with the shake's flavor, but the sippable sweet also includes "... cream cheese frosting, a full slice of Red Velvet Cake, whipped cream, sprinkles, and a heart shaped ding-dong."

This is also an only-in-February treat, and only at the Valencia location (not Pasadena).

Now that we're pondering it, cakes and shakes are another perfect mash-up, too, much like burgers and pizzas.

Good thing forward-thinking food pros are out there mashing things up for us, giving people a chance to savor two favorite temptations at the very same time.