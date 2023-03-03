Pasadena

Yoga, Baby Goats, and a Magical Pasadena Castle Summon the Spring Feels

If it all sounds a little fairy-tale-ish, well, we get it, but wait: The goats are named Hansel and Gretel.

By Alysia Gray Painter

Hello Critter Goat Yoga

What to Know

  • Hello Critter Goat Yoga
  • Saturday, March 11 at Castle Green in Pasadena; photos, petting opportunities, and a yoga class are included
  • $39.19-$49.87

Castles, at least according to some of our favorite fairy tales, are excellent places to behold all sorts of amazing animals.

You might see various horses and cows milling outside the drawbridge, yes, while dragons have been known to dramatically perch on especially tall towers.

And finding furry denizens residing inside the sizable structure? That, too, happens in our favorite stories, for dogs, cats, ravens, mice, and the occasional Beast regularly roam the twisting corridors of a foreboding manor.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

But spying a sprightly set of baby goats prancing around the lawn of a more modern castle just days ahead of spring's start seems like a rarer sight.

Castle Green, one of the most-photographed landmarks in Pasadena, is that modern-ish castle we're referring to, though the historical building is quite old for the area, dating back to the 19th century.

It's a place that is synonymous today with weddings, and other special events, and the happening that's bounding onto the castle's lovely lawn on Saturday, March 11 feels quite special, indeed: Hello Critter Goat Yoga will be stopping by to lead a few downward dogs and sun salutations.

The Scene

Want to find new things to do in Los Angeles? The Scene's lifestyle stories have you covered. Here's your go-to source on where the fun is across SoCal and for the weekend.

women's history month 2 hours ago

RE:Her, a Delicious Celebration Honoring Women's History Month, Is Here

Weekend 19 hours ago

Things to Do This Weekend: Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival Opens

Oh yes: And two baby goats named Hansel & Gretel will be joining the yoga sessions, cute cute cute. (Feel free to add more cutes if you feel we've under-cuted the situation.)

Participants will also be able to take photos with the adorable animals, and spend some time petting them, too.

Will your friends believe you, though, when you tell them you met Hansel and Gretel on the lawn of a famous castle?

You'll just have to show them the sweet snapshots, all to prove that you spent an hour or so inside a Southern California-style storybook.

This article tagged under:

PasadenaanimalsYoga
Local Let Me Explain California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us