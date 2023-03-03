Yoga, Baby Goats, and a Magical Pasadena Castle Summon the Spring Feels

What to Know Hello Critter Goat Yoga

Saturday, March 11 at Castle Green in Pasadena; photos, petting opportunities, and a yoga class are included

$39.19-$49.87

Castles, at least according to some of our favorite fairy tales, are excellent places to behold all sorts of amazing animals.

You might see various horses and cows milling outside the drawbridge, yes, while dragons have been known to dramatically perch on especially tall towers.

And finding furry denizens residing inside the sizable structure? That, too, happens in our favorite stories, for dogs, cats, ravens, mice, and the occasional Beast regularly roam the twisting corridors of a foreboding manor.

But spying a sprightly set of baby goats prancing around the lawn of a more modern castle just days ahead of spring's start seems like a rarer sight.

Castle Green, one of the most-photographed landmarks in Pasadena, is that modern-ish castle we're referring to, though the historical building is quite old for the area, dating back to the 19th century.

It's a place that is synonymous today with weddings, and other special events, and the happening that's bounding onto the castle's lovely lawn on Saturday, March 11 feels quite special, indeed: Hello Critter Goat Yoga will be stopping by to lead a few downward dogs and sun salutations.

Oh yes: And two baby goats named Hansel & Gretel will be joining the yoga sessions, cute cute cute. (Feel free to add more cutes if you feel we've under-cuted the situation.)

Participants will also be able to take photos with the adorable animals, and spend some time petting them, too.

Will your friends believe you, though, when you tell them you met Hansel and Gretel on the lawn of a famous castle?

You'll just have to show them the sweet snapshots, all to prove that you spent an hour or so inside a Southern California-style storybook.