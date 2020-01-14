Yoga Fans to Goat for It at The Arboretum

What sorts of beautiful shell-rocking, wing-amazing, furry-of-coat beasties might you encounter during a visit to the Los Angeles County Arboretum & Botanical Garden?

For sure, you'll see, or hear, a peacock. You'll probably find some turtles basking on various, sun-warm rocks. And goats? Well, you may not run into such hoof-handsome animals, but there are moments when you will.

Such a moment is due on Sunday morning, Jan. 19, for that's when Hello Critter Goat Yoga will visit the Arcadia garden for some stretching, some inward-looking, and the chance to pose for a few human + goat ghotos, we mean photos.

You say you've heard about goat yoga but never tried it? Take a look at a few of the pictures below to get a better idea about what you can expect. "Bring your love of animals and a sense of humor!," by the way, is the sweet suggestion to anyone who'd love to try it.