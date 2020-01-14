Yoga Fans to Goat for It at The Arboretum

By Alysia Gray Painter

What sorts of beautiful shell-rocking, wing-amazing, furry-of-coat beasties might you encounter during a visit to the Los Angeles County Arboretum & Botanical Garden?

For sure, you'll see, or hear, a peacock. You'll probably find some turtles basking on various, sun-warm rocks. And goats? Well, you may not run into such hoof-handsome animals, but there are moments when you will.

Such a moment is due on Sunday morning, Jan. 19, for that's when Hello Critter Goat Yoga will visit the Arcadia garden for some stretching, some inward-looking, and the chance to pose for a few human + goat ghotos, we mean photos.

You say you've heard about goat yoga but never tried it? Take a look at a few of the pictures below to get a better idea about what you can expect. "Bring your love of animals and a sense of humor!," by the way, is the sweet suggestion to anyone who'd love to try it.

7 photos
1/7
Hello Critter Goat Yoga
Goat Yoga with Hello Critter will take place at the LA Arboretum on Jan. 19. (Photo: Dr. Liz Koskenmaki)
2/7
Hello Critter Goat Yoga
The event will run from 10 a.m. to noon, with a 9:45 a.m. check-in time. (Photo: Dr. Liz Koskenmaki)
3/7
Hello Critter Goat Yoga
The class runs an hour, from 10 to 11 a.m., while a chance to pet the goats, will follow from 11 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. (snapping photos with the goats during that time is encouraged, too). (Photo: Dr. Liz Koskenmaki)
4/7
Hello Critter Goat Yoga
The Nigerian Dwarf kids will roam among the guests during yoga class, so don't be surprised to find a sweet critter hanging out near your mat or even hopping upon your back. (Photo: Marlyn Woo & Joanne Wilborn)
5/7
Hello Critter Goat Yoga
It's $45 for guests who are not members of the Arboretum, and $35 if you are a member. (Photo: Marlyn Woo & Joanne Wilborn)
6/7
Hello Critter Goat Yoga
Do show with a "yoga mat you don't cherish," but you can also rent one there, for three bucks. (Photo: Dr. Liz Koskenmaki)
7/7
Hello Critter Goat Yoga
Is this on your bucket list? Not just for 2020, but for life? Start the year off in a cute and goal-meeting way, at the beautiful LA Arboretum, on a crisp winter morning, among some of the most adorable hoofsters around. (Photo: Dr. Liz Koskenmaki)

