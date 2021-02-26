Yoga (with cats) Is a Purr-Fect Pasadena Humane Fundraiser

What to Know Saturday, Feb. 27 at 9 a.m. PST

$2; register in advance on the Pasadena Humane site

Proceeds will be donated to center's many animal-helping programs

Moving into a downward dog pose with your feline close by? As in very, very close by?

Plenty of people enjoying some morning yoga have found a constant companion in their ever-curious cat.

A cat that clearly loves to stretch out on the mat alongside the yoga practitioner, purring all the while, while their human attempts to stands like a tree or flow through a series of sun salutations.

How, though, to make a yoga sesh with your whiskered co-companion in the near vicinity an official thing?

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

By signing up for Yoga (with cats) at Pasadena Humane.

If your first thought is "I can't take my cat to an actual yoga class," well, you won't have to (so phew and all that). This is an online happening, one that will brighten your screen at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 27.

Certified yoga instructor Rachel Lees, who is also a registered veterinary behavior technician, will be at the find-your-center, connect-with-your-cat lead.

But she'll be sharing the spotlight with Ernie, her own sweet kitty.

The "all-levels yoga flow class," which is presented Basepaws ("a cat health and genetics company") is two dollars to join.

All proceeds help the historic Raymond Avenue animal center, which has been giving support, care, and love to a host of critters for several decades.

Pasadena Humane is offering a host of hound- and feline-inspired online events, with bingo, dental health, and other pastimes and topics on the line-up.

Check out the calendar meow, er, now to see what's whiskery doings coming up in March.