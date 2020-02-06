You Can-Can See ‘Moulin Rouge’ in SoCal

What to Know 2020-2021 "Broadway in Hollywood" season announced for the Hollywood Pantages and Dolby Theatre

"Moulin Rouge," "The Lion King," and "Oklahoma!"

Current season ticket holders can renew now

Musicals and Hollywood? There's some robust history there, and thousands of songs, too, and oodles of dance numbers, and an excess of razzmatazz to go around.

And yet?

Many people would first associate a Tinseltown-based ballad-filled spectacular with the silver screen, and they would not be incorrect.

But plenty of incredibly showy, thrilling, and over-the-top stage shows swan onto Hollywood Boulevard each year, thanks to the Broadway-big productions that alight at both the Hollywood Pantages Theatre and Dolby Theatre.

The banner above these shows? It's "Broadway in Hollywood" from the Nederlander Organization, and the starry and well-reviewed Broadway touring line-up for the 2020-2021 season was just revealed on Feb. 4.

"MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL" will can-can into the Pantages, bringing with it a host of Broadway accolades and the singular and splashy vision of Baz Luhrmann. And oui oui: It's the LA premiere of the hit production.

"Disney's The Lion King" will make a return to the Pantages, and if you seen every outing of this beloved, Hakuna-Matata'd treat, this newest iteration will make time #4 for you. As for the last time "The Lion King" played the Pantages? It was eight years ago.

And down the boulevard, at The Dolby Theatre? A modern spin on "Rodgers & Hammerstein's OKLAHOMA!" will kick up its heels (yep, this won the 2019 Tony for Best Musical Revival), while "The Cher Show," "Tootsie," "Elton John & Tim Rice's Aida," and "PRETTY WOMAN: The Musical" will round out the roster.

If you're a current season ticket holder, lucky lucky: You're able to renew your seat ASAP. Want to purchase a new season package? That can happen now, too.

Pictured: Jacqueline B. Arnold as La Chocolat, Robyn Hurder as Nini, Holly James as Arabia, and Jeigh Madjus as Baby Doll in "MOULIN ROUGE! The Musical"