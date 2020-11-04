You Can Feed Moon Jellies at the Aquarium of the Pacific

What to Know Long Beach (the aquarium's outdoor areas are open, while the indoor spaces remain temporarily closed)

Are you actively seeking a serene space?

The kind of place where you can zone out, look within, get out of your head, and find a few moments of super-placid peacefulness?

Such beautiful, breathe-deeply destinations are plentiful around Southern California, but sometimes you have to follow the moon to find one.

Or make that a moon jelly, rather.

And lucky us: Several moon jellies call the Aquarium of the Pacific home, and you can bet that the seemingly fictional fan favorites, which seem to move through the water as if they were really in outer space, are a constant source of serenity for visitors.

But what if you could feed these fantastical creatures in addition to gently touching their smooth bells? What if you could give them nourishment after observing their captivating undulations, hypnotic ripples, and gelatinous curves?

You can, if you call upon the Long Beach institution on a Saturday or Sunday.

For mavens of the moon jellies are stopping by the aquarium's Harbor Terrace for a chance to treat these cool critters to some yummy "tiny brine shrimp" poured from a small cup.

Mmm mmm.

A cup of shrimp is three dollars, or you can go for two cups and pay $5.

Just be sure to be at the Moon Jelly Touch Lab any time from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on a weekend day, and keep in mind that this out-of-this-world opportunity can sell out.

So, if you feed a moon jelly some tiny brine shrimp, does that make it...

... a "full moon"?

Whether your kids will appreciate that quip or not is up in the air, but here's something that's delightfully right here on earth: Moon jelly feedings, at the Aquarium of the Pacific, each and every weekend.

Keep in mind that while the aquarium's outdoor areas are open, the indoor spaces remain temporarily closed. There are also safety guidelines to know, and face coverings are essential.