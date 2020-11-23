You Can Get Philippe's Turkey Dip Deal to Go

What to Know Philippe the Original

Nov. 23-25, 2020

Order the Turkey Dip special with garlic mashed potatoes on the side and save a dollar

Cutting to the chase when it comes to a favorite, once-a-year meal?

Some people always will, and that's okay. For holiday traditions and rituals are as elastic as, yes, the waistbands of the pants that many people profess to wear only on super-feasty occasions.

Which is all to say this: If you'd rather go straight to the turkey sandwich part of the late-November celebration, no one would dare raise an eyebrow.

And one of the best-known of the stacked-high, ultra-savory SoCal sammies?

It's the Turkey Dip, made by that French Dip-perfecting palace of sandwiches, Philippe the Original.

Philippe's, which shows its customer-directed gratitude in a host of heartwarming ways (from Opening Day parties for the Dodgers to an annual chili giveaway), is sending its fans flavorful vibes with a dollar-off deal.

But best act fast: It's only happening for three days, from Nov. 23-25, 2020. (Note that outdoor dining in Los Angeles will be temporarily suspended starting at 10 p.m. on Nov. 25.)

Something sweet: You can order this Thanksgiving-ready sandwich to go or for delivery.

As for what the sandwich, which features roasted turkey, includes?

It also includes a host of trimmings. The turkey is topped with "... cranberry and caramelized onion relish on a lightly toasted French Roll with au jus made from the natural juices of the meat."

The available sides?

Yum: Choose from "... garlic mashed potatoes or a roasted beet and carrot salad which comes with mixed greens, candied pecans, Feta cheese and lemon thyme dressing."

You'll save a dollar if you go with the garlic mashed potatoes.

And, you bet, you can purchase a slice of pumpkin pie, too, or pecan pie or carrot cake, to complete the hearty line-up of Alameda-based eats.