You Can Reserve an Elegant ‘Truffle Table' at the Santa Monica Shake Shack

A tablecloth, candlelight, fancy flatware, and elegant touches, too: The pop-up dining series is spotlighting the burger company's White Truffle Tasting Menu.

By Alysia Gray Painter

Yuxi Liu/Shake Shack

What to Know

  • Shack Shack is celebrating its limited-time White Truffle menu with a pop-up dining experience
  • Reserve at a table at the Santa Monica Shake Shack from Feb. 27 through March 2; two seatings each evening (6 p.m. and 8 p.m.)
  • $20 per person includes a White Truffle Burger and other items from the White Truffle Tasting Menu

Putting on your fancy frock and doing it up for a burger dinner at home, complete with a tablecloth, candle, and some finer flatware that ups the evening's mystique?

You're certainly welcome to go this route, especially since the notion of a "nice" dinner out at a favorite burger restaurant, a casual place that is more about quality quick service than stop-and-linger supping, typically won't have a tablecloth and the tonier details.

That's changing, though, at the Santa Monica Shake Shack, at least over a few elegant evenings, for the company is fancily fêting its new White Truffle offerings.

And we do mean "elegant": Guests can reserve a table from Feb. 27 through March 2, all to try out the limited-time White Truffle Tasting Menu.

The special menu includes a "White Truffle Burger, White Truffle ‘Shroom Burger, Parmesan Fries with White Truffle Sauce, unlimited beverages/wine, a shake of choice and a bottle of Regalis White Truffle Oil."

The cost per person? It's $20.

How to book your spot? Start here.

Good to know? There are two seatings each evening, with the first at 6 p.m. and the second at 8 o'clock, and only eight reservations available per seating.

The offbeat experience has been created for two people, which is good to keep in mind as you reserve.

In other words, this won't be the time to book a large dinner party, though your Shake Shack truffle supper may provide you an assortment of appetizing anecdotes, the sort of stories you can retell at future dinner parties for many years to come.

As for the White Truffle items included on the tasting menu?

They're now available for purchase at Shake Shacks across the city and beyond, from Hollywood to Pasadena and beyond.

But again, the elegant, reservations-only dining experience is happening locally at the Santa Monica location, and at specific locations in a number of other cities, including Chicago, Boston, and New York, where the company was founded.

