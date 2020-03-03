Young Anglers to Go Fish at Free OC Derby

What to Know Saturday, March 14

9 a.m. to noon (registration is open from 7:30 to 8:30 a.m.)

Mile Square Regional Park will be stocked with 1,000+ pounds of catfish or trout

It is hard to believe Fishmas is now just a few weeks away.

And while anglers around the state await the opening of fishing season in the beautiful Eastern Sierra, and lakes and streams beyond, there are places that are welcoming tots who'd like to grow their love of casting a line.

Look to Mile Square Regional Park, in Fountain Valley, which is home to North Lake. It's a body of water that will be "fully stocked" on Saturday, March 14, just in time for the 20th Annual Free Kids' Fishing Derby.

The morningtime event is open to youngsters from age 6 to 15, and, you bet, there are prizes to keep eye-zes on.

And if your young'un makes the "overall largest catch of the day"? Cool stuff: Their name will be "... inscribed on the legendary Mile Square Park Fishing Derby Trophy."

So what does "fully stocked" mean, anyhow? Prepare to be agog, or at least impressed: There will be a lot, as in A LOT of catfish or trout in the lake, over 1,000 pounds, on March 14.

Have you been thinking about how you can involve your kid in your love of fishing before the summer arrives?

Consider this pay-nothing event as a starting point, a happening that keeps the competition light-hearted and the fish-fun fantastic.

There'll be some fish clinics on-site, to help the young anglers pick up some tips, and some poles for loan, too, but keep in mind that those will be limited.

More information? Go fish now at the OC Parks site.