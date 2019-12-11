You’re Welcome: Maui Joins New Disneyland Parade

What to Know Disneyland park

New daytime parade debuts on Feb. 28, 2020

Included with park admission

Starting off the new year with plenty of panache, and can-do, and confidence, and humor?

Practically any aspirational site, book, or human being will tell you that's the smart way to go.

Good thing, then, that we'll find some awesome assistance in our confidence-building efforts from none other than Maui, that ultra-charismatic, sky-lifting demi-guy from "Moana," as well as some favorite characters from "Frozen."

Those will be some of the beloved figures that Disneyland park guests will see during "Magic Happens," the Anaheim destination's "... first new daytime parade in nearly a decade."

The "Frozen" float boasts a large and icy tribute to the North Mountain, and, you bet, Elsa may be found there, while Anna and Olaf cavort further forward along the colorful vehicle in a cool canoe.

And on the island-awesome "Moana" float? For sure, Maui will be ruling, but look for Pua, Moana's pig-perfect pal, to also make an adorable appearance.

The animal-sweet alibrijes of "Coco" will also be woven into the whimsy that is "Magic Happens," while Mickey Mouse is joining the joyful procession, too.

As for those oh-so-hum-able songs that are at the auditory heart of the Disneyland parades? Acclaimed singer-songwriter Todrick Hall co-created the new tune.

Like Disney devotees who trade pins, and those who collect vintage posters, there are the super-committed parade people who always have to be at the opening day of a fresh, sound-big, character-strong spectacular. So mark your Disney dayplanners, parade aficionados, for The Happiest Place on Earth is conjuring "Magic Happens" on Feb. 28, 2020.

You're welcome.