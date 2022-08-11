Yum: Baked Dessert Bar Is Giving Away Filipino-Inspired Goodies

What to Know Baked Dessert Bar's grand opening celebration

The District at Tustin Legacy at Saturday, Aug. 13 at noon; the first 50 guests will receive a complimentary cupcake

All guests may enjoy 20% off throughout the grand opening weekend (Aug. 13 and 14), plus a free mochi doughnut

Ube, Yema, and Turon, too: The tasty and traditional flavors of a perfect Filipino-inspired confection, whether it is cakey or topped with frosting or luscious with custard flair, are timeless.

Finding those fabulous flavors in a beautifully made dessert, one that is picture-worthy but also oh-so-snackable, is also a treat, as is the nice notion that you might get to enjoy one for free.

Several lucky people will get to do just that when creative baker Abby Declaro's Baked Dessert Bar officially opens at The District at Tustin Legacy on Saturday, Aug. 13.

Savor-for-free cupcakes will be given to the first 50 people starting at noon, but there are other celebratory doings in the whimsical works over the big weekend, including the chance for all guests to enjoy 20% off at the bakery.

How to choose among so many delectable desserts?

Ube Cheesecake Cupcakes, Yema Creme Brulee Cupcakes, and Turon Cupcakes, for those dessert mavens who are especially fond of the banana-yummy Filipino classic, are all on the Baked Dessert Bar menu.

The debuting location will also feature some special savory sweets, temptations that can only be purchased at the new Orange County destination. A Chicken & Waffles Cupcake is one of the quirky specialties, as is an ube cupcake lush with maple-y oomph and bacon-y depth.

Baked Dessert Bar has two other locations, in Chino Hills and Rancho Cucamonga, but these bespoke bakery favorites will only be found at the Tustin bakery.

As for another fun favorite making an appearance? Oh yes: Baked Dessert Bar is all about mochi doughnuts, too, and all guests stopping by the grand opening weekend in Tustin will receive one for free.

Seeking something keto on the confection line-up? You'll find that, as well as colorful Halo Halo shakes.

"Feel Celebrated" is the uplifting call to appetizing action on Baked Dessert Bar's Instagram page, and with such cheerful choices available, any dessert maven, seeker of memorable treats, and fan of Filipino-inspired goodies will surely take that sunny suggestion to heart.