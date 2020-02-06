Zap Your Zoo-per Hero to the LA Zoo For A Super Event With DC Comics

On Saturday Feb. 8, the LA Zoo is hosting its own Justice League meeting, of sorts. The Zoo is partnering with DC Comics to host a very special event aimed at encouraging young readers to find inspiration in wildlife and check out DC’s newest middle grade comics.



It’s called “DC Presents: Reading with Zoo-per Heroes at the LA Zoo.” It promises to give families a fun-filled day of animal encounters alongside superhero encounters. The Batman himself will be there to get kids in the spirit.



DC and the Los Angeles Zoo are encouraging families to turn off the TV, leave the house, and spend the day outside, discovering their own special abilities, enjoying superheroes, graphic novels, and up-close animal demonstrations.

Organizers hope to empower kids to become heroes in their own community through live animal encounters and DC Super Hero presentations with DC authors and artists.



The full day of event activities from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. will kick off with an honorary naming ceremony of one of the Zoo’s green and black poison dart frogs. The frog will be named “Russell,” after the main character in Kirk Scroggs’s critically acclaimed graphic novel “The Secret Spiral of Swamp Kid.” Additional activities include book signings and book sales, drawing lessons, superhero-themed arts and crafts, photo ops with a costumed Batman, free giveaways and more.

All event activities are free to attend with the purchase of Zoo admission and free for Zoo members

