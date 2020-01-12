The Choice 2020

Fred Roggin has an open seat at the "Going Roggin" desk, and it’s waiting for you to grab it. If you know Los Angeles sports, have opinions that need to be heard and can argue with the best of them, here’s your chance.

Last year’s crop wasn’t as strong as the inaugural contest, so we need you to bring it! If enough of you do, we’ll bring it back. If not, we may be left with no Choice.

So do it today!

Send us a 30 second video explaining why you deserve to be on Southern California’s hottest sports debate show. Do it now and you’ve got a shot at becoming our newest panelist!