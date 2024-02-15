10 freeway

1 dead in multi-car crash on 10 Freeway in San Gabriel Valley

Several cars collided on the westbound 10 Freeway.

By Jonathan Lloyd

NBC Universal, Inc.

At least one person died Thursday morning in a crash that closed part of the 10 Freeway in the San Gabriel Valley.

The crash was reported at about 3:30 a.m. on the westbound side of the freeway in Rosemead. One person died at the scene of the multi-car collision.

Video from NewsChopper4 showed the wreckage of at least two cars in the middle of the westbound freeway.

Details about what led to the crash were not available.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

Traffic heading toward Los Angeles was backed up early Thursday. It was not immediately clear when the road will fully reopen.

This article tagged under:

10 freewayTrafficRosemead
Local The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Traffic
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us