10 Freeway closed for shots fired investigation in East LA

The 10 Freeway was closed early Tuesday for an investigation into a report of shots fired east of downtown Los Angeles.

Authorities responded at about 5 a.m. to a report of possible shots fired on the freeway in the East Los Angeles area. There were no immediate reports of injuries.

Lanes on the eastbound side of the road west of the 710 Freeway were closed as officers with flashlights searched the freeway for evidence. The search area included a vast stretch of the freeway.

It was not immediately clear how long the road will remain closed.

Details about the shooting were not immediately available.