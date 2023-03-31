10 Freeway Closed in East Los Angeles Area for Police Shooting Investigation

The 10 Freeway was closed Friday morning for police shooting investigation in the East Los Angeles area.

Details about the investigation were not immediately available. The road will likely remain closed for the duration of the investigation.

City News Service reported that police shot and killed a person who ran across the freeway after getting out of a car, possibly at the end of a chase. Details about what led to the shooting near Eastern Avenue were not immediately available.

Aerial video showed investigators walking on the freeway in search of evidence. Three law enforcement vehicles were stopped near a white BMW sedan with the driver's side door open.

A body covered with a sheet was on a nearby freeway ramp.

NBCLA has reached out to Monterey Park Police for more information.

There were no reports of injuries involving officers.

