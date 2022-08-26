Traffic

What Drivers Should Know About the 10 Freeway Washout

One eastbound lane reopened following a storm that washed out part of the 10 Freeway this week about 200 miles east of Los Angeles.

By Jonathan Lloyd

A stretch of the 10 Freeway damaged in a storm Aug. 24, 2022 in California.
Caltrans

Delays are expected on the main route between Los Angeles and Phoenix through the weekend as repairs continue on a section of freeway washed away in a summer storm.

Drivers will be re-routed around the section of the 10 Freeway destroyed by flooding this week in Riverside County near the state border.

One eastbound lane was opened Thursday, but drivers should expect major delays on the 10 Freeway east of Highway 177 near Desert Center. Road closures begin east of Indio.

The stretch of the eastbound 10 Freeway was flooded east of Corn Springs Road at approximately 6:40 p.m. Wednesday. All lanes were closed after the washout, which left a large gap in the freeway.

Caltrans said the washout damaged detour lanes, allowing crews to reopen an eastbound lane Thursday night. It was not immediately clear when the freeway will fully reopen.

