Woodland Hills

Lanes closed for fatal 101 Freeway crash in Woodland Hills

One person was killed in the early morning crash in the San Fernando Valley.

By Jonathan Lloyd

NBC Universal, Inc.

A man was killed Tuesday morning in a crash on the 101 Freeway that closed lanes in the west San Fernando Valley.

The crash was reported at about 6 a.m. on the eastbound side of the freeway in Woodland Hills near Winnetka Avenue.

📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

Details about the identity of the man who died at the scene and what led to the crash were not immediately available.

Lanes on both sides of the freeway were closed for the crash investigation. Traffic was backed up in both directions with some lanes still closed at 9 a.m.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Woodland HillsTraffic
Local The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Traffic
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us