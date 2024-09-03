Lanes closed for fatal 101 Freeway crash in Woodland Hills

A man was killed Tuesday morning in a crash on the 101 Freeway that closed lanes in the west San Fernando Valley.

The crash was reported at about 6 a.m. on the eastbound side of the freeway in Woodland Hills near Winnetka Avenue.

Details about the identity of the man who died at the scene and what led to the crash were not immediately available.

Lanes on both sides of the freeway were closed for the crash investigation. Traffic was backed up in both directions with some lanes still closed at 9 a.m.