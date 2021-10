Part of the 101 Freeway was closed due to a multi-vehicle crash early Friday in the west San Fernando Valley.

One person was injured in the crash on the southbound 101Freeway in the Calabasas area, authorities said. Details about the victim's condition were not immediately available.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The crash was reported near Valley Circle Boulevard about 4:40 a.m. Lanes will likely remain closed until about 8 a.m.

The circumstances of the crash were under investigation.