Part of 15 Freeway closed in Cajon Pass for shooting investigation

The 15 Freeway was closed near Oak Hill Road in Hesperia for a shooting investigation.

By Jonathan Lloyd

Part of the 15 Freeway between Las Vegas and Southern California was closed for hours Monday due to a road rage shooting investigation.

The shooting was reported just before 9:30 a.m. in the southbound lanes of the freeway in the Cajon Pass. NBCLA is attempting to confirm whether anyone was struck by gunfire.

The road was closed near Oak Hill Road for the investigation. Details about when lanes will reopen were not immediately available.

No arrests were reported.

