2 killed in crash on 5 Freeway in Santa Fe Springs

Two people were killed Tuesday morning in a two-vehicle crash on the 5 Freeway in Santa Fe Springs.

The crash was reported around 1:30 a.m. on the southbound side of the freeway near Carmenita Road in southeastern Los Angeles County. Two people died at the scene.

The CHP issued a SigAlert that closed all lanes of the southbound freeway for several hours while it investigated the possible DUI crash. Traffic also was slowed by a big rig that stalled near the scene of the crash.