Part of 405 Freeway Closed in Torrance for Shooting Investigation

A motorcycle rider was hospitalized after reporting the shooting on the 405 Freeway.

By Jonathan Lloyd

Traffic backs up on the 405 Freeway in Torrance due to a shooting investigation Thursday Nov. 17, 2022.
Part of the 405 Freeway was closed after a report of a shooting Thursday on the freeway in the Torrance area, the California Highway Patrol said.

The northbound side of the freeway was closed around 9:30 a.m. between Western Avenue and Crenshaw Boulevard.

A 44-year-old man reported that he was riding a motorcycle when he was shot by another person on a motorcycle, the CHP said. The victim was hospitalized, but details about his condition were not immediately available.

Officers were walking on the close portion of freeway in search of evidence.

No arrests were reported.

It was not immediately clear when the road will reopen.

