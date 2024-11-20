Costa Mesa

1 killed in crash that closed part of 405 Freeway for hours in Costa Mesa

Lanes were closed for hours on the southbound 405 Freeway for the fatal crash investigation.

One person was killed Tuesday night in a crash that closed part of the 405 Freeway in Costa Mesa.

The crash was reported just after 11:30 p.m. Tuesday near Harbor Boulevard in the Orange County community. Details about what led to the crash and the identity of the person killed were not available.

All southbound lanes of the 405 Freeway were closed during part of the investigation. One lane was reopened later Wednesday morning but traffic remains slow.

