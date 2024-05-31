2 killed in 405 Freeway crash in Culver City area

Two people were killed Friday morning in a crash that closed part of the 405 Freeway in the Culver City area.

The California Highway Patrol responded at about 2 a.m. to the northbound freeway and National Boulevard where a Toyota Prius and a commercial truck collided. The Prius caught fire.

A man and woman died at the scene.

All northbound lanes were blocked for south of National Boulevard for the crash investigation.