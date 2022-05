Lanes were closed on part of the 405 Freeway early Monday due to a multi-vehicle crash that left a pickup on its side.

Traffic jammed heading into Sherman Oaks due to two separate crashes approaching Ventura Blvd. Three right lanes closed. Traffic jammed in both directions. #LATraffic on @NBCLA pic.twitter.com/2M2GzlD1A8 — Robin Winston (@RobinWinstonTV) May 2, 2022

The crash was south of the Ventura Boulevard exit on the northbound 405 Freeway. At least nine vehicles were involved in the crash.

No life-threatening injuries were reported.

The series of crashes caused a significant backup during the morning drive through the north end of the Sepulveda Pass. Details about what led to the crashes were not immediately available.