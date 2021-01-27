5 Freeway

5 Freeway Closed North of Los Angeles Due to Strong Winter Storm

A strong winter storm is bringing days of rain and snow to California.

By Jonathan Lloyd

NBC Universal, Inc.

The 5 Freeway north of Los Angeles was closed early Wednesday in the Grapevine section due to a strong winter storm moving into Southern California.

Southbound traffic was diverted off at Grapevine Road. The northbound side is closed at Lake Hughes Road. 

It was not immediately clear how long the road, California's main route from SoCal to the Central Valley, will be closed.

A winter storm warning is in effect until 3 p.m. Friday due to a storm that’s expected to bring hours of rain and snow to Southern California. The heaviest rain is expected Thursday into Friday.

