5 Freeway Closed North of LA Due to Snow, Poor Visibility

The Grapevine section of the 5 Freeway north of Los Angeles was closed early Friday as a powerful winter storm slammed Southern California.

Both sides of the freeway were closed through the Tejon Pass in northern Los Angeles County. The closure will continue until conditions improve.

A cold storm is expected to bring more snow and rain throughout Friday and into Saturday. Mountains in Los Angeles County are under a blizzard advisory for the first time since 1989.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

Blizzard warnings, indicating snow or blowing snow, reduced visibility and sustained winds of 35 mph or greater, will be in effect for Los Angeles, Ventura and San Bernardino county mountains through Saturday afternoon.

❄️OPERATION SNOWFLAKE❄️



Due to significant snow fall and poor visibility, @CHPFortTejon & Caltrans have decided to CLOSE I-5 through the Tejon Pass. Closure duration unknown. US 101 is the only viable alternate route. See https://t.co/cxZ0jW7S5n for freeway impacts. pic.twitter.com/WFmwFFIWVQ — Caltrans District 7 (@CaltransDist7) February 24, 2023

Areas under the blizzard warning include, Mount Wilson, the Grapevine section of the 5 Freeway, Acton, Mount Pinos and Frazier Park. Travel is highly discouraged in Southern California's mountains.

Two to 5 feet of snow are expected above 5,000 feet by Saturday as the storm continues to hammer the region. Some areas could get as much as 7 feet.

Snow accumulations of 6 to 12 inches are possible by Saturday night at elevations as low as 2,000 feet.