Fiery two-car crash after chase on 5 Freeway starts brush fire in Santa Clarita

Two cars crashed and burned Tuesday at the end of a pursuit on the 5 Freeway north of Los Angeles.

The fire spread to nearby brush at the Lyons Avenue exit in the Santa Clarita area. Firefighters quickly extinguished the flames.

Details about what led to the crash were not immediately available. It was not immediately clear whether anyone was injured.

The 5 Freeway is expected to remain closed in the area into Tuesday afternoon.

