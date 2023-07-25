5 Freeway

Fiery two-car crash after chase on 5 Freeway starts brush fire in Santa Clarita

A crash and fire that spread to nearby brush closed part of the 5 Freeway north of LA.

By Jonathan Lloyd

Two cars crashed and burned Tuesday July 25, 2023 on the 5 Freeway in Santa Clarita.
Two cars crashed and burned Tuesday at the end of a pursuit on the 5 Freeway north of Los Angeles.

The fire spread to nearby brush at the Lyons Avenue exit in the Santa Clarita area. Firefighters quickly extinguished the flames.

Details about what led to the crash were not immediately available. It was not immediately clear whether anyone was injured.

The 5 Freeway is expected to remain closed in the area into Tuesday afternoon.

Details about what led to the chase were not immediately available.

