60 Freeway Closed in Both Directions in Chino Area

The 60 Freeway was shut down in both directions early Wednesday March 4, 2020 in the Chino area.

The 60 Freeway was shut down in both directions early Wednesday in the Chino area.

The road was closed near Ramona Avenue around 6 a.m. Details about why the freeway was closed were not immediately available.

NBC4 has reached out to police for details.

Both sides of the 60 Freeway were closed in the Chino area, causing a major backup Wednesday March 4, 2020 during the morning drive.

Aerial video showed a police SUV blocking a stretch of the road. Yellow police tape was placed across all lanes.

Some drivers were turning around on the freeway. Other were standing outside their vehicles as they waited for the road to reopen.

Drivers were being taken off the freeway at Ramona and Reservoir avenues.

