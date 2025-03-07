Caltrans schedules 605 Freeway closures between Cerritos and Irwindale. See when

Caltrans announced Friday a slew of lane and ramp closures on northbound and southbound 605 between Cerritos and Irwindale.

Lane and ramp closures Monday night, March 10 through Friday night, March 14: Monday night through Thursday night from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Friday night from 10 p.m. to 7.a.m.

Up to four lanes of northbound and southbound 605 closed from Telegraph Road to 10. Southbound 605 connectors to eastbound & westbound State Route 60 closed.

Lane and ramp closures Monday night, March 10 through Saturday night, March 15: All closures are scheduled from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. (7 a.m. on Saturday & Sunday mornings)

Northbound & southbound 605 up to two lanes scheduled to be closed from I-10 to I-210.

Ramona Boulevard, Lower Azusa Road & Live Oak Avenue, and Huntington Drive/Mount Olive Drive off-ramps from northbound 605.

Ramona Boulevard, Lower Azusa Road and Arrow Highway on-ramps to northbound 605.

Ramona Boulevard, Lower Azusa Road and Arrow Highway off-ramps from southbound 605.

Ramona Boulevard, Lower Azusa Road. Huntington Drive, & Live Oak Avenue on-ramps to southbound 605.

Mount Olive Drive off-ramp from eastbound 210 scheduled to be closed.

Westbound 10 connector to northbound & southbound 605.

Additionally, the left-turn lane on the southbound 605 Freeway off-ramp to eastbound Arrow Highway will be closed until April 18 to accommodate widening of the off-ramp. The right-turn lane will remain open.

All corresponding on and off-ramps will be closed sequentially as work progresses. No two consecutive ramps will be closed at the same time.

Closures will be updated live on Caltrans quick maps.

The closures will provide room for excavation, concrete work, asphalt paving, k-rail placement, striping, guardrail work, sign removal and installation, and electrical and drainage work.

The work is just one part of the “Super 605 corridor project,” aimed to repair the 605 from Long Beach to the San Gabriel Valley.