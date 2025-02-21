Sections of 605 Freeway to close next week. See where

Several lanes and ramps both side of the 605 Freeway will be shut down next week for repairs, Caltrans announced in an statement Friday afternoon.

Here's what to know.

Monday night, Feb. 24 through Thursday night, Feb. 27: Up to two lanes of northbound and southbound 605 closed from north of Katella Avenue to State Route 91 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.



Nightly lane and ramp closures Feb. 24 through Feb. 28 - All closures are scheduled 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. (7 a.m. on Saturday morning): Up to four lanes of northbound and southbound 605 closed from Telegraph Road to I-10. Tuesday night through Thursday night 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. and Friday night 10 p.m. to 7.a.m. Northbound and southbound 605 up to two lanes scheduled to be closed from I-10 to I-210. Ramona Boulevard, Lower Azusa Road and Live Oak Avenue, and Huntington Drive/Mount Olive Drive off-ramps from northbound 605. Ramona Boulevard, Lower Azusa Road and Arrow Highway on-ramps to northbound 605. Ramona Boulevard, Lower Azusa Road and Arrow Highway off-ramps from southbound 605. Ramona Boulevard, Lower Azusa Road. Huntington Drive, and Live Oak Avenue on-ramps to southbound 605. Eastbound I-210 connector to southbound 605 and Mount Olive Drive off-ramp from eastbound I-210. Westbound I-10 connector to northbound and southbound 605; westbound I-210 connector to southbound 605; and Mount Olive Drive off-ramp from westbound I-210. Northbound 605 connector to westbound I-210.

All corresponding on and off-ramps will be closed sequentially as work progresses. No two consecutive ramps will be closed at the same time.

Closures will be updated live on Caltrans quick maps.

The work is just one part of the “Super 605 corridor project”, aimed to repair the 605 from Long Beach to the San Gabriel Valley.