When and Where the 71 Freeway Will Close for Pothole Repairs

Parts of a Southern California freeway will be closed over the weekend so potholes that have plagued drivers after a series of winter storms can be repaired.

The 71 Freeway in Pomona will close intermittently beginning Friday night and continuing through Monday. The pothole-ridden stretch of freeway became a major headache for drivers this month.

Here's when and where the freeway will be closed.

10 p.m. Friday to 9 a.m. Saturday : The northbound 71 Freeway will be closed from Peyton Drive to Valley Boulevard/Holt Avenue. Northbound freeway ramps at Chino and Garey avenues, Rio Rancho Road and Mission Boulevard will also be closed, along with the westbound 60 Freeway connector to the northbound 71.

: The northbound 71 Freeway will be closed from Peyton Drive to Valley Boulevard/Holt Avenue. Northbound freeway ramps at Chino and Garey avenues, Rio Rancho Road and Mission Boulevard will also be closed, along with the westbound 60 Freeway connector to the northbound 71. The northbound closure will be repeated from 9 p.m. Monday until 5 a.m. Tuesday.

11 p.m. Saturday to 10 a.m. Sunday : The southbound 71 Freeway will be closed from Valley Boulevard/Holt Avenue to Mission Boulevard, along with on-ramps in the area. The southbound 57 Freeway connector to southbound 71 will also be closed, as well as the eastbound 10 Freeway connector to southbound 71.

: The southbound 71 Freeway will be closed from Valley Boulevard/Holt Avenue to Mission Boulevard, along with on-ramps in the area. The southbound 57 Freeway connector to southbound 71 will also be closed, as well as the eastbound 10 Freeway connector to southbound 71. The southbound closure will be repeated at 10 p.m. Sunday, continuing until 6 a.m. Monday.

Drivers were asked to avoid the area. Residents and businesses should expect noise and vibrations due to the construction work.