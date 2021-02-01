96th Street Near LAX to Close Overnight for Automated People Mover Project

Part of 96th Street near Los Angeles international Airport will be temporarily closed overnight this week for the area's Automated People Mover project.

The street will be closed between Vicksburg and Jenny avenues from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. from Monday to Sunday, according to airport officials, who said dates and times are subject to change.

Crews will be removing steel supporting the Automated People Mover's guideway on the roadway.

Images: Opening in 2023, Here's What the LAX Automated People Mover Will Look Like

Eastbound traffic will detour on Westchester Parkway, and westbound traffic will be directed to 98th Street to avoid the closure, according to officials.

The Automated People Mover, which will bring travelers from off-site stations to the terminal area, is scheduled for completion in 2023. An electric train will travel on 2.25 miles of elevated guideway. Six stations are part of the project — three in the terminal area, three outside.