LAX

96th Street Near LAX to Close Overnight for Automated People Mover Project

A portion of 96th Street near LAX will close overnight this week.

Getty

Part of 96th Street near Los Angeles international Airport will be temporarily closed overnight this week for the area's Automated People Mover project.

The street will be closed between Vicksburg and Jenny avenues from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. from Monday to Sunday, according to airport officials, who said dates and times are subject to change.

Crews will be removing steel supporting the Automated People Mover's guideway on the roadway. 

Images: Opening in 2023, Here's What the LAX Automated People Mover Will Look Like

Eastbound traffic will detour on Westchester Parkway, and westbound traffic will be directed to 98th Street to avoid the closure, according to officials.

The Automated People Mover, which will bring travelers from off-site stations to the terminal area, is scheduled for completion in 2023. An electric train will travel on 2.25 miles of elevated guideway. Six stations are part of the project — three in the terminal area, three outside. 

LAX Nov 12, 2020

LAX People Mover Update: The Bridge Between Parking and Terminal 3 Is No More

LAX Oct 7, 2019

Images: Opening in 2023, Here's What the LAX Automated People Mover Will Look Like

Copyright CNS - City News Service

This article tagged under:

LAX
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Traffic Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBCLA in the Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us