Traffic

Watch: 50-Car Freeway Takeover Brings Traffic to a Standstill

One arrest was reported following the takeover on the 91 Freeway in southern Los Angeles County.

By Staff Reports

NBC Universal, Inc.

Traffic was brought to a standstill early Monday due to a Southern California freeway takeover that involved about 50 cars and a crowd of spectators. 

Drivers on the eastbound 91 Freeway in Bellflower began calling 911 shortly after 1 a.m. to report cars on the freeway performing donuts and tire burnouts. Video showed a group of people standing in freeway lanes as traffic backed up near the 605 Freeway. 

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The crowd scattered when California Highway Patrol officers arrived. One arrest was reported. 

The freeway reopened at about 1:30 a.m. 

This article tagged under:

TrafficCHP
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us