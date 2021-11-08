Traffic was brought to a standstill early Monday due to a Southern California freeway takeover that involved about 50 cars and a crowd of spectators.
Drivers on the eastbound 91 Freeway in Bellflower began calling 911 shortly after 1 a.m. to report cars on the freeway performing donuts and tire burnouts. Video showed a group of people standing in freeway lanes as traffic backed up near the 605 Freeway.
The crowd scattered when California Highway Patrol officers arrived. One arrest was reported.
The freeway reopened at about 1:30 a.m.