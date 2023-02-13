Big Rig Carrying 75,000 Pounds of Dog Food Overturns on Freeway in Sylmar

Drivers had something to growl about Monday morning north of LA.

An overturned big rig carrying a load of dog food caused traffic tie-ups on at least two freeways.

TRAFFIC ALERT: Overturned big rig carrying 75,000 pounds of dog food CLOSES SB I-5 connector to EB I-210, SB I-5 Truck Route to Route 14 and SB 14 Truck Route to SB I-5 in #Sylmar area. Dog food must be off-loaded. Expect delays. Unknown duration. #BeWorkZoneAlert. pic.twitter.com/qbTp9fAu1z — Caltrans District 7 (@CaltransDist7) February 13, 2023

The big rig with 75,000 pound of dog food in its trailer tipped onto it side near the 5 Freeway interchange with the 210 Freeway in Sylmar. The dog food is being removed from the trailer before it is up-righted and towed from the scene, according to Caltrans.

The connector road form the southbound 5 Freeway to the eastbound 210 Freeway was closed. The southbound 5 Freeway truck route connecting to the northbound and southbound 14 Freeway also was closed.

Delays into the Santa Clarita area were reported on the 14 and 5 freeways.

No injuries were reported.