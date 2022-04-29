Big Rig Crash Closes 101 Freeway Lanes in West San Fernando Valley

A big rig crash slowed the drive early Friday on the 101 Freeway in the west San Fernando Valley.

The big rig ended up on its side on the westbound freeway near Van Nuys Boulevard in Sherman Oaks. Lanes were closed due to the crash.

Crews turned the big rig back onto its wheels at about 6 a.m. and towed the cab and trailer from the scene about 30 minutes later.

Drivers were advised to find alternate routes.

Stay informed about local news and weather in Southern California. Get the NBC LA app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

No serious injuries were reported. Details about the crash were not immediately available.