Big rig crash closes part of 5 Freeway north of Los Angeles

One person was hospitalized following a crash involving two big rigs Wednesday morning on the 5 Freeway north of Los Angeles.

The crash was reported on the southbound side of the freeway at about 7 a.m. near Smokey Bear Road in the Gorman area.

Details about the condition of the injured person were not immediately available. The victim was freed from wreckage by firefighters and airlifted to a hospital, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

All southbound lanes were blocked. Two lanes reopened late Wednesday morning.

The cause of the crash was under investigation.