An overturned semitrailer truck blocked traffic early Friday on the 405 Freeway in Long Beach.

Details about the crash were not immediately available.

All southbound lanes are closed. It was not immediately clear when the road will reopen.

An estimated 10 gallons of fuel spilled on the freeway.

