Big rig crashes through 210 Freeway wall in Arcadia

A big rig crashed through a freeway sound wall early Friday and left debris scattered on the road in Arcadia.

The crash was reported at about 2:30 a.m. on the eastbound 210 Freeway in the San Gabriel Valley. The overturned big rig collided with another vehicle near the Baldwin Avenue exit, crashed through the wall and ended upon Colorado Boulevard.

Stream Los Angeles News for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

The big rig driver was trapped inside the cab. There were no reports of serious injuries.

Details about what caused the crash were not available early Friday.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning with NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Lanes were closed on the freeway for the crash cleanup.