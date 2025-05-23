Arcadia

Big rig crashes through 210 Freeway wall in Arcadia

Lanes were closed on the 210 Freeway northeast of Los Angeles during the morning drive.

By Jonathan Lloyd

A big rig crashed through a freeway sound wall early Friday and left debris scattered on the road in Arcadia.

The crash was reported at about 2:30 a.m. on the eastbound 210 Freeway in the San Gabriel Valley. The overturned big rig collided with another vehicle near the Baldwin Avenue exit, crashed through the wall and ended upon Colorado Boulevard.

The big rig driver was trapped inside the cab. There were no reports of serious injuries.

Details about what caused the crash were not available early Friday.

Lanes were closed on the freeway for the crash cleanup.

